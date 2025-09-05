Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 103,037 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,037 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $21,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 396,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,844.5% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 388.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 189,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 150,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,584,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,620,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FBND opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.