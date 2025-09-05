Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $260.67.

NYSE ITW opened at $265.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

