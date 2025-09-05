Interval Partners LP Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in Cadence Bank $CADE

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 162,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,481,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,301,000 after buying an additional 980,369 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,520,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,619,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,889,000 after purchasing an additional 193,582 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,416,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,356,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%.The company had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Cadence Bank

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.