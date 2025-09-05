14,271 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Acquired by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EG. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.14.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.9%

EG stock opened at $345.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

