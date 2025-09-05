Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $25.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 242,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 108,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 132.4% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,168,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after buying an additional 665,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

ITOT opened at $142.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.48. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $142.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

