Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $28.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $28,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 15.5%

EFG opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

