EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $965.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $864.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $726.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $966.65.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus set a $935.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.