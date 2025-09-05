Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $2,683,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.3%

TXRH opened at $169.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average is $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.