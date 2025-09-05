Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.29.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $373.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.63 and a 200-day moving average of $436.86. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.23 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

