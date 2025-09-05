Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 900.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

EXEL stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

