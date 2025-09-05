Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 29,343 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,343 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems comprises 1.9% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $38,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,165,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after buying an additional 334,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,023,000 after acquiring an additional 77,574 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,322,000 after acquiring an additional 163,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 157.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 452,776 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWST. Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price target on Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.The firm had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

