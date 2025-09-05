Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,124 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Reliance by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 11.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $294.64 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $347.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RS. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.