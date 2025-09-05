Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 208 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $594.87 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.95 and a 200 day moving average of $557.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $537.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,481 shares of company stock worth $32,616,595. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.