Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 676.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,391 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.52% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,877,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 270,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 266,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

