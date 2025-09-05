Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% in the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 469,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $326.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $229.62 and a one year high of $329.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

