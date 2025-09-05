Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 466 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

3M Stock Up 2.2%

3M stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

