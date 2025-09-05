Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned 0.08% of monday.com worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.59.

monday.com Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $182.42 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $166.22 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

