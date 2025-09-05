Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 583.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 554.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 291,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,749.28. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AGO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Assured Guaranty to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

