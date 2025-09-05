DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Buys New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,815 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.59.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 929,016 shares of company stock valued at $67,981,783 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

