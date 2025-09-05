National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 18.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29,652.6% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NFG opened at $86.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

