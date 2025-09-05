DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 3,018 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 37.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Get Our Latest Report on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.