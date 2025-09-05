Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 4,381 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after purchasing an additional 740,605 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,737.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 520,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after buying an additional 492,007 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,482.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after buying an additional 468,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,232,000 after acquiring an additional 437,947 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,140,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $48.13 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

