DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 823 Shares of Lineage, Inc. $LINE

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lessened its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Lineage were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Lineage during the first quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lineage by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage Stock Down 1.3%

LINE opened at $40.46 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is presently -75.63%.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In related news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $151,249.35. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,878.35. This trade represents a 80.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $499,231.80. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 74,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,573.92. This trade represents a 19.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,448 shares of company stock worth $1,645,752 in the last three months. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LINE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lineage from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $42.00 price objective on Lineage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Lineage Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

