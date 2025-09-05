DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -484.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

