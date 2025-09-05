DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWS

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in News were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in News by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 939,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of News by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 365,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 114,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in News by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.18. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 60.0%. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded News to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

