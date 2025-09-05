DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Takes $468,000 Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 183,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Carnival by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Carnival by 103.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 310,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 157,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carnival

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.