Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Shares Sold by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.2%

Z stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -321.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,014 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $257,244.90. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 42,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,312.55. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $79,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,550.28. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,587 shares of company stock worth $49,418,676 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

