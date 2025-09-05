DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Reduces Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 211.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 31.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.68. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 34.85%.The company had revenue of $177.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.890-9.030 EPS. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.42.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

