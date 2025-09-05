DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 644 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 142.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

Shares of JLL opened at $307.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $308.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

