Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of TFC Q2 Earnings

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,440,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,177,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,566,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,185,000 after purchasing an additional 164,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,995,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,650,000 after purchasing an additional 854,826 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

