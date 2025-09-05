Graham Kerr Sells 199,092 Shares of South32 (ASX:S32) Stock

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) insider Graham Kerr sold 199,092 shares of South32 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.68, for a total transaction of A$533,566.56.
Graham Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 29th, Graham Kerr acquired 423,598 shares of South32 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.72 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,152,186.56.
South32 Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 191.42, a P/E/G ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.
South32 Cuts Dividend
About South32
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
