Cochlear (ASX:COH) Insider Dig Howitt Sells 849 Shares

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Dig Howitt sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$300.01, for a total transaction of A$254,707.64.
Dig Howitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 29th, Dig Howitt sold 3,101 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$301.60, for a total transaction of A$935,261.60.
- On Thursday, August 21st, Dig Howitt sold 1,500 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$302.30, for a total transaction of A$453,450.00.
Cochlear Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.
Cochlear Increases Dividend
Cochlear Company Profile
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
