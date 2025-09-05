Cochlear (ASX:COH) Insider Dig Howitt Sells 849 Shares

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Dig Howitt sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$300.01, for a total transaction of A$254,707.64.

Dig Howitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cochlear alerts:

On Friday, August 29th, Dig Howitt sold 3,101 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$301.60, for a total transaction of A$935,261.60.

On Thursday, August 21st, Dig Howitt sold 1,500 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$302.30, for a total transaction of A$453,450.00.

Cochlear Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

Cochlear Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 12th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous Final dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 73.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.