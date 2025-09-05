Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Insider Sells $278,139.00 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) insider Shawn David Flores sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $278,139.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,570.50. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Par Pacific Trading Down 2.5%

PARR opened at $34.23 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Par Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,609,000. FJ Investments LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,294,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,750,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,438,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after buying an additional 681,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after buying an additional 586,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

