Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 19,440 Shares

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 19,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $355,168.80. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,520,417 shares in the company, valued at $247,018,018.59. This represents a 0.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $367,400.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $356,800.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,032 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $141,443.52.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,815 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $275,971.75.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,509 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $271,252.41.

Donegal Group Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.21 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGICA shares. Zacks Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Donegal Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on Donegal Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Donegal Group by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.