DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

