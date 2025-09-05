What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for GSK FY2026 Earnings?

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for GSK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s FY2027 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter worth $245,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter worth $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GSK by 11.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 12.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in GSK by 28.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 121,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. GSK’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.