EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires Shares of 34,457 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 344,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 65,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 63,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 84,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $2,359,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 249,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,803.84. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $28.82 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

