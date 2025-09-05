Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, adropof71.2% from the July 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Up 2.1%

DQJCY opened at $37.05 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

