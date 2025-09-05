Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, adropof71.2% from the July 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pan Pacific International Trading Up 2.1%
DQJCY opened at $37.05 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
