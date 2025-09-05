Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Ball Q4 Earnings

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2027 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

BALL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ball has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Ball by 145.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 72.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 764.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

