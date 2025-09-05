EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of WING stock opened at $308.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.78 and its 200 day moving average is $291.70. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total transaction of $2,030,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,864.58. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $1,666,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,034.18. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,535 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $274.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

