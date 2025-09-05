CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $412.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.60, a PEG ratio of 129.32 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $2,794,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,164 shares of company stock valued at $88,876,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $510.00 target price on CrowdStrike and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

