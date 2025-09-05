Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Up 298.2% in August

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,600 shares, anincreaseof298.2% from the July 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Peruvian Metals Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS DUVNF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Peruvian Metals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Peruvian Metals Company Profile

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

