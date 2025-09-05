Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Up 298.2% in August

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,600 shares, anincreaseof298.2% from the July 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Peruvian Metals Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS DUVNF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Peruvian Metals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Peruvian Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peruvian Metals
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Here’s What Separates Oklo From the Rest of the Nuclear Startups
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Marvell’s 19% Drop Could Be a Big Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Daqo New Energy: Solar Monopoly Launches $100M Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.