EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,617,782.86. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $203.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.93. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

