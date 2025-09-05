Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCHGY

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.2%

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.