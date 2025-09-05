Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCHGY
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.2%
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Marvell’s 19% Drop Could Be a Big Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Daqo New Energy: Solar Monopoly Launches $100M Buyback
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.