Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,390,000 shares, anincreaseof91.4% from the July 31st total of 1,771,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 297.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 297.4 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
DGEAF stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. Diageo has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $35.79.
Diageo Company Profile
