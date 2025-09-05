Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,390,000 shares, anincreaseof91.4% from the July 31st total of 1,771,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 297.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 297.4 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

DGEAF stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. Diageo has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

