Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lowered to Hold Rating by HSBC

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the bank’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Credicorp stock opened at $259.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.20. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $263.92.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Credicorp by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

