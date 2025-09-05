CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.13 and last traded at $67.19, with a volume of 219715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

CSL Trading Up 2.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

