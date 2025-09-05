Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 126.1% in August

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 409,900 shares, agrowthof126.1% from the July 31st total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.5 days.

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EGHSF opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.