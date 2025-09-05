Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 126.1% in August

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 409,900 shares, agrowthof126.1% from the July 31st total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.5 days.
Enghouse Systems Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of EGHSF opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $25.28.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enghouse Systems
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Here’s What Separates Oklo From the Rest of the Nuclear Startups
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Marvell’s 19% Drop Could Be a Big Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Daqo New Energy: Solar Monopoly Launches $100M Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.