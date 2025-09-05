EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 45.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,567 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,323,000 after acquiring an additional 415,218 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Lennar by 130.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 896,264 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Lennar by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,102,000 after acquiring an additional 268,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Lennar by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 466,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $138.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $193.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

