EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 96,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of RAMP opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,980. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

